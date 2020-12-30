Sergeant First Class (Ret) Thomas S. Purvinis, US Army, 96, of Carlisle, died on Sunday, December 27, 2020 at Church of God Home, Carlisle. He was born on September 1, 1924 in Newark, NJ and was a son of the late Stanley and Mary (Yenalavicz) Purvinis.

Tom was a US Army WWII veteran with 27 years of service, as well as a welder in York, PA. He was very proud of his service. He would dress in his uniform every Memorial Day, visit graves and family in Shennedoah, PA. He graduated from Scotland School for Veterans Children in 1942 and after WWII from Shennedoah High School in 1947 (funny story). Tom was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church, Carlisle. Tom loved talking to people the most and enjoyed reading, camping, fishing, gardening, exercise and was a member of the 100-mile Swim Club at the Carlisle YMCA.

He is survived by his loving wife of 67 years Margaret M. (Krushana) Purvinis, one stepdaughter Josita Estell, three nieces, Elaine and Georganne Purvinis; Grace Kishalonis, "the best grandfather ever" to two step-granddaughters, Michele Harding and Lisa Laycock and three step-greatgrandchildren, Matthew Michael, Amanda and Jarrett Domm.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, January 7 at 10:30 a.m. in St. Patrick Catholic Church, 85 Marsh Drive, Carlisle, PA with Rev. Don Bender officiating. Burial will follow with military honors at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. www.EwingBrothers.com.