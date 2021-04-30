Thomas R. Stoops, Jr.

Mr. Thomas R. Stoops, 76, of Mechanicsburg, PA, passed away unexpectedly on April 26, 2021 in his home.
Born in Waynesboro, PA, Tom was the son of the late Pauline Ruth (Kipe) Stoops Eaton and the late Thomas Richard Stoops. He was preceded in death by his older sister Polly Ann (Stoops) Boswell, with whom he had a very close relationship.
Tom graduated from South Hagerstown High School in 1962. Tom (known as 'Tommy' to his
peers) was in the percussion section of the high school marching band and had the opportunity in this role to march in several noteworthy parades, including the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, the Washington DC Cherry Blossom Festival Parade, the Miss America Pageant Parade in Atlantic City, and the John F. Kennedy Presidential Inauguration Parade.
Tom's career was focused on the plastics industry, and he worked for several large companies
during his career, retiring in 1998 from Igloo Plastics in Houston TX. In his retirement, Tom
made his way back to Pennsylvania and his roots and spent the last twenty years of his life
surrounded by his extended family. He was hard-working and was known for his friendliness
and positive attitude. Tom lived in Massachusetts for a number of years and became an avid
Patriots and Red Sox fan during that time, maintaining these team loyalties through the rest of
his life. He loved spaghetti and a good crossword puzzle.
Tom is survived by three children: Melinda Stoops and her husband David Bronner of
Framingham, MA; Melanie Jutras and her husband Thomas of Wrentham, MA; and Brian
Stoops and his wife Wendy, of Vancouver, WA. He is also survived by ten grandchildren:
Jordan Jutras, Nicole Jutras, Emily Jutras, Daniel Jutras, Molly Bronner, Addison Bronner,
Abigail Stoops, Ava Stoops, Troy Stoops, and Zoe Stoops. In addition, he is survived by his
brother-in-law Harry Boswell, his nephew John, and nieces Linda, Betsy, and Jennifer who knew him as 'Uncle Tuck'.
