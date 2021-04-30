Thomas R. Stoops, Jr.

Mr. Thomas R. Stoops, 76, of Mechanicsburg, PA, passed away unexpectedly on April 26, 2021 in his home.

Born in Waynesboro, PA, Tom was the son of the late Pauline Ruth (Kipe) Stoops Eaton and the late Thomas Richard Stoops. He was preceded in death by his older sister Polly Ann (Stoops) Boswell, with whom he had a very close relationship.

Tom graduated from South Hagerstown High School in 1962. Tom (known as 'Tommy' to his

peers) was in the percussion section of the high school marching band and had the opportunity in this role to march in several noteworthy parades, including the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, the Washington DC Cherry Blossom Festival Parade, the Miss America Pageant Parade in Atlantic City, and the John F. Kennedy Presidential Inauguration Parade.

Tom's career was focused on the plastics industry, and he worked for several large companies

during his career, retiring in 1998 from Igloo Plastics in Houston TX. In his retirement, Tom

made his way back to Pennsylvania and his roots and spent the last twenty years of his life

surrounded by his extended family. He was hard-working and was known for his friendliness