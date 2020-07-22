Thomas R. Jackson, age 79 of Carlisle, formerly of Peckville, PA, died July 18, 2020 at UPMC Pinnacle, Carlisle. Born January 3, 1941 in Fairchance, PA, son of the late William H. and Margaret M. (Ruscoe) Jackson.
Tom was a sales agent and manager working in the insurance business for many years and retired from Aegon Company. He was a member of the Heritage Club and St Patrick Catholic Church. He was an avid train enthusiast and loved playing pool, but most important to him was his family.
Tom is survived by his wife of 57 years, Mary Ann (Smith) Jackson, Carlisle; sons, Chris (Stacey) Jackson, Wylie, TX and Kim (Dr. Claudine) Jackson, Carlisle; grandchildren, Brennan, Maggie, Josh and Jake; brother, Donald Jackson, Mt Pleasant, PA and sisters, Marianne (Donald) Satanek, York, PA and Glenda (Phil) Saxton, Greensburg, PA. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sister-in-law, Joyce Jackson.
At the request of the family, there will be no viewing. Friends will be received Saturday July 25, 2020 from 1pm until time of memorial mass at 2pm at St Patrick Catholic Church, 87 Marsh Drive Carlisle, PA 17015. Inurnment will follow at St Patrick Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, family suggests donations to UPMC Pinnacle Carlisle-ICU 361 Alexander Spring Road Carlisle, PA 17015 or St Patrick Catholic Church 87 Marsh Drive Carlisle, PA 17015.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory 2020 W. Trindle Road Carlisle, PA 17013.
