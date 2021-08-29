Thomas M. Bowes, 86, of Carlisle and formerly of Fair Lawn, NJ, passed away on Friday, August 27, 2021, at Cumberland Crossing Retirement Community.
He was born November 10, 1934, in New York, NY to the late Almon N. and Eleanor M. (Martin) Bowes.
Tom was a 1952 graduate of Fair Lawn High School in Fair Lawn, NJ; a 1956 graduate of West Point US Military Academy; earned a master's degree in French at Columbia University Teachers College; and earned a master's degree in organizational communication at the former Shippensburg College. He honorably served his country, for 28 years, in the US Army. During his career Tom was stationed in Oklahoma, Texas, Korea, France, West Point, Germany, Carlisle Barracks, Cambodia, and eventually retired after being stationed at Ft. Leavenworth. After retiring from his military service, Tom and his family moved to Carlisle, and he worked as a consultant for Mandex and later Ketron. He was a member of the Gideons International, Cantate Carlisle, and Second Presbyterian Church where he enjoyed singing in the choir.
Tom is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Elizabeth H. "Betty" Bowes of Carlisle; three children, Janet (husband F. Stephen) Goodyear of Marysville, Carolyn Bowes (husband Duncan Stephens) of Skokie, IL, and Thomas H. (wife Jennifer Wolbach) Bowes of Carlisle; six grandchildren, Lily (husband Michael) Calder of Skokie, IL, Amelia Goodyear (husband Zachary Kiss) of Roanoke, VA, Sarah Goodyear (husband Dimitri Papazoglou) of Fayetteville, WV, Patrick Goodyear of Mechanicsburg, Fiona Stephens of Skokie, IL, and Benjamin Goodyear of Harrisburg; one great-grandson, Duncan Michael Calder; one brother, Stevenson Bowes of Ft. Belvoir, VA; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Tom was preceded in death by his sister-in-law, Gigi Bowes.
A service of witness to the resurrection will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 1, 2021 at Second Presbyterian Church, 528 Garland Drive Carlisle, PA 17013. Interment will be private and held at the convenience of the family at the Second Presbyterian Interment Garden.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Tom to Second Presbyterian Church, 528 Garland Drive Carlisle, PA 17013 or to Gideons International, P.O. Box 140800 Nashville, TN 37214-0800.
