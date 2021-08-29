Thomas M. Bowes

Tom was a 1952 graduate of Fair Lawn High School in Fair Lawn, NJ; a 1956 graduate of West Point US Military Academy; earned a master's degree in French at Columbia University Teachers College; and earned a master's degree in organizational communication at the former Shippensburg College. He honorably served his country, for 28 years, in the US Army. During his career Tom was stationed in Oklahoma, Texas, Korea, France, West Point, Germany, Carlisle Barracks, Cambodia, and eventually retired after being stationed at Ft. Leavenworth. After retiring from his military service, Tom and his family moved to Carlisle, and he worked as a consultant for Mandex and later Ketron. He was a member of the Gideons International, Cantate Carlisle, and Second Presbyterian Church where he enjoyed singing in the choir.