CWO3 (USA Ret) Thomas Leo Lyons, 89, of Carlisle, passed away on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at home with family by his side. He was born on March 13, 1930 in Pittsburgh and was a son of the late Thomas and Mary (Hergenrader) Lyons. In 1951, Tom was married in Salzburg Austria to the love of his life Gertrude (Gruber) Lyons, who passed away April 9, 2012.

Tom was a high school graduate and served in the US Army for 21 years. He retired as a Chief Warrant Officer 3 in 1969. He was a Korean War era veteran. Following retirement from the military, Tom worked in Civil Service Personnel for the Commonwealth of PA for 22 years. He was a faithful member of the Mary Queen of Peace Parish at Carlisle Barracks. Tom enjoyed working out at the Carlisle Barracks Gym, bass fishing on the Conodoguinet Creek with his son Jeff, building and flying model airplanes, and loved horses. Tom loved to meet and talk with people, always ready to exchange words and jokes with anyone he met. He was loved by all who knew him.