CWO3 (USA Ret) Thomas Leo Lyons, 89, of Carlisle, passed away on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at home with family by his side. He was born on March 13, 1930 in Pittsburgh and was a son of the late Thomas and Mary (Hergenrader) Lyons. In 1951, Tom was married in Salzburg Austria to the love of his life Gertrude (Gruber) Lyons, who passed away April 9, 2012.
Tom was a high school graduate and served in the US Army for 21 years. He retired as a Chief Warrant Officer 3 in 1969. He was a Korean War era veteran. Following retirement from the military, Tom worked in Civil Service Personnel for the Commonwealth of PA for 22 years. He was a faithful member of the Mary Queen of Peace Parish at Carlisle Barracks. Tom enjoyed working out at the Carlisle Barracks Gym, bass fishing on the Conodoguinet Creek with his son Jeff, building and flying model airplanes, and loved horses. Tom loved to meet and talk with people, always ready to exchange words and jokes with anyone he met. He was loved by all who knew him.
He is survived by one son, Jeffrey T. (Georgia) Lyons of Carlisle, one daughter, Sharon LeBlanc (companion, Ronald Look) of Mechanicsburg, his fiance, Mary Ann Chiste and her son Michael of Carlisle, one great-granddaughter, Addison LeBlanc, one great-grandson, Rick LeBlanc, one sister, Patricia (Robert) Eddleman of Indiana, sister-in-law, Barbara Lyons of Pittsburgh and several nieces, nephews and great-great grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by one grandson, Jason LeBlanc and one brother, Robert Lyons.
A viewing will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 29, 2020 followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 a.m. in the Mary Queen of Peace Parish (Carlisle Barracks), 452 Mara Circle, Carlisle, PA 17013 with Chaplain LTC James Peak officiating. Burial with Cumberland County Honor Guard will be in St. Patrick's New Catholic Cemetery, Carlisle. A time of fellowship will follow the burial at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warriors or St Jude Children's hospital. www.EwingBrothers.com.