Thomas L. Eames

Thomas "Tom" Lee Eames, 71, of Carlisle, went peacefully to his eternal home on Tuesday, September 21, 2021. He was born on January 28, 1950, in York, and was a son to the late Alexander and Doris (Stine) Eames.

He is survived by his wife of 30 years Janet Eames, one son Edward (Melanie) Eames, seven daughters, Susan (James) Witschard, Tommi Lee, Michelle Bowman, Linda (Lee) Leinaweaver, Jewely Gillikin, Sally (Patrick) Stapleton, Angela (Wade) Bouder, one brother Robert Eames, one sister Lavonda Burchfield, 14 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by two grandchildren.

Tom worked at Tire and Rubber, Kinney Shoe (Bedford plant) and Carlisle Syntec in which he retired from in 2015. He was an avid fisherman. Tom liked RC cars, trains, race cars and Penn State Football. He was a huge fan of Mariah Carey, Star Wars and Star Trek. Tom was the family weatherman.

A viewing will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 24, 2021, followed by funeral services at 12:00 p.m. in the Ewing Brothers Funeral Home, 630 S. Hanover St., Carlisle with Rev. Michael Poe officiating. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery, Newville. Visit www.Since1853.com for condolences.