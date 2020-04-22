× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 589-4469 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Thomas J. Dermott Jr., 80, of Carlisle died peacefully on April 19, 2020 at home with his wife by his side. Thomas was born in Harrisburg Pa, June 6, 1939 in the Polyclinic Hospital. He was the son of the late Thomas J. Dermott and Jane (Larson) Dermott.

Thomas graduated from Harrisburg Catholic High School in 1957. He was formerly employed at United Telephone Co. of Pa., the Carlisle Corporation and the Department of Defense Naval Depot in Mechanicsburg. Thomas was a longtime member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Carlisle, a lifetime member of the Knights of Columbus #869, The Mechanicsburg Club and the Hershey Italian Club. He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather and cherished time with his family. He loved Notre Dame football, the beach, and a good round of golf. He was loved deeply and will be remembered for his wisdom and wry sense of humor.

He is survived by his wife Stella (Calabretta); children Thomas M. Dermott (Maureen) Carlisle, David A. Dermott (Heather Janetta) Mechanicsburg, Colleen M. Zody (Michael) Denver PA, Deanna L. Bailey (Thomas) Harrisburg. He is also survived by five grandchildren, Cassidy Dermott, Adam and Caroline Zody, Thomas and Elizabeth Bailey, several nieces, nephews and grandnieces and grandnephews. Surviving siblings are William (Margaret), Jane (Daniel) Scott, Kathleen, Maureen, and Richard (Maureen). His brother, Michael, preceded him in death.

Services will be private with The Very Reverend William C. Forrey as celebrant. Burial will be in St. Patrick Cemetery, Carlisle. A Mass and celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to St. Patrick's Catholic Church 152 E Pomfret St, Carlisle, PA 17013. Hoffman Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 2020 W Trindle Rd., Carlisle is in charge of the funeral arrangements. To sign the guestbook, please visit www.hoffmanfh.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Thomas Dermott, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.