Thomas Watson Goodyear

December 18, 1927-November 28, 2022

Thomas was born in Mt. Holly Springs, PA to Mildred (Walley) and Ray L. Goodyear.

He is survived by his daughter Debra Cross, Orrtanna, PA, grandsons David Goodyear, Bradenton, FL, Derek Goodyear, Sunrise, FL, Trevor Brandt, Hanover, PA , granddaughter, Erika Curtis, Harrisburg, PA, great grandchildren, Josiah Curtis & Gavin Goodyear. Also his niece, June Horn & nephew, Glenn Caufman.

Thomas was predeceased by his wife of 72 years, Betty Halford Goodyear, his son, David Thomas Goodyear and his brother, Ray W. Goodyear.

Tom was a WWII veteran, stationed in Guam, where he served as a Meteorologist.

He was employed by Motor Freight Express for over 30 years & Keen Transport. He was honored with over a million+ safe driving miles.

He was an avid golfer and won local tournaments with his son, David, in the Central PA area. Tom was a founding member of the Knick-Nac tour to celebrate the life of golfer Payne Stewart.

Tom was a member of the Mt. Holly Springs United Methodist church. He was a life time member of the American Legion, VFW and Masonic Lodge.

Tom will be remembered as a "Math Shark", his witty sense of humor and most importantly a loving father, grandfather & great grandfather.

He will be truly missed by his family and many friends. He was one of a kind and a honorable, kind, loving gentleman.