Thomas was born in Mt. Holly Springs, PA to Mildred (Walley) Goodyear and Ray L. Goodyear. He is survived by his daughter Debra Cross, Orrtanna, PA, grandsons David Goodyear, Bradenton, FL, Derek Goodyear, Sunrise, FL, Trevor Brandt, Hanover, PA , granddaughter, Erika Curtis, Harrisburg, PA, great grandchildren, Josiah Curtis & Gavin Goodyear. Also his niece, June Horn & nephew, Glenn Caufman. Thomas was predeceased by his wife of 72 years, Betty Halford Goodyear, his son, David Thomas Goodyear as well as his brother, Ray William Goodyear. Tom was a WWII veteran, stationed in Guam, where he served as a Meteorologist. He was employed by Motor Freight Express for over 30 years & Keen Transport. He was honored with over a million+ safe driving miles. After retirement, Tom worked at Hughes Supermarket, Mt. Holly Springs, PA. In his younger years he played baseball as a pitcher in Mount Holly Springs. He was an avid golfer and won local tournaments with his son, David, in the Central PA area. He played full rounds of golf well into his mid-80's. He was a founding member of the Knick-Nac tour which hosted events nationally to celebrate the life of golfer Payne Stewart and donated proceeds to the Payne Stewart Foundation. Tom was a member of the Mt. Holly Springs United Methodist church. He also served on the Mt. Holly Springs Borough Township board. He was a life time member of American Legion Post 674, Mt. Holly Springs, VFW and Masonic Lodge 629, Harrisburg, PA. Tom will be remembered as a "Math Shark", his witty sense of humor and most importantly a loving father, grandfather & great grandfather. He will be truly missed by his family and many friends. He was one of a kind and a honorable, kind, loving gentleman.