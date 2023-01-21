Thomas G. Herstek age 85, passed away on January 17, 2023 at UPMC West Shore Hospital in Mechanicsburg, PA. He was born on October 5, 1937 in Wilkes Barre, PA. son of Andrew and Mary Herstek (Welgosh).Thomas worked in the banking industry for Northeastern Bank of PA as the Vice President of corporate planning before his retirement. He was responsible for managing and directing the planning of Northeastern Bancorp and its subsidiaries. He graduated from Kings College in Wilkes Barre, PA. with a Bachelor of Arts Degree and lectured at numerous professional and technical education seminars, which included data processing, management productivity improvement, and accounting. He served on the selection committee for Luzerne County for those wanting to attend the US Armed Forces Academies.He proudly served our country in the US Navy as an Electronic Technician. He worked for the Dept of Defense as a Management Analyst, where he designed and installed productivity improvement systems at various US Army installations in the eastern United States. He was a proud life member of the American Legion He will be remembered by his family as a loving husband, father, brother, grandfather, and great grandfather who loved spending time with his family and friends.He is survived by his wife Elaine (Swisloski), of Carlisle, PA., his son Thomas Herstek (Jan), Dillsburg, PA. daughter Angela Herstek, Kents Store, VA., daughter Michelle Woelkers (Leo), Moscow, PA., son John Herstek, Nashville, TN., his son Andrew Herstek (Edith), Warrington, VA. He is also survived by bonus children Philip Hickey (Anne), Copenhagen Denmark, Christine Hickey Darwin, Australia, and his brother Raymond Herstek (Libby), Ashland, TN. He is also survived by 11 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his first wife Carol Ann Herstek in 2001.A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday January 25, 2023, at 11:00 AM at St. Patrick Catholic Church 805 Marsh Drive in Carlisle, PA. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the Mass at the church. Interment with Military Honors will take place at Ft. Indian Town Gap National Cemetery in Annville, PA, immediately following the mass. The family suggests Memorials in Honor of Thomas may be made to your favorite charity.Arrangements Entrusted to Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory 2020 W. Trindle Rd Carlisle, PA 17013. You can sign the Guestbook for the family at HoffmanFH.com.