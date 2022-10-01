Thomas Edward Tay

October 29, 1937 - September 23, 2022

Thomas Edward Tay, 84, of Susquehanna Twp, PA and Longs, SC, passed away Friday, September 23, 2022, at his home in South Carolina. He was born October 29, 1937, in Carlisle, PA, to the late George and Catherine (Winkleman) Tay.

A U.S. Army veteran, Mr. Tay served honorably during the Vietnam War as 1st Lieutenant Quartermaster and then served in the Army Reserve.

He attended Wharton School of Business, University of Pennsylvania, and joined his father in the Carlisle Paper Box Company business until it was sold. He earned a master's degree in Public Administration from Penn State Harrisburg. He continued his education to pursue a career as a certified public accountant with the Commonwealth of PA, serving last with the Liquor Control Board Auditing division. For several years, Tom volunteered for the Contact (Harrisburg) Helpline and with the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program to assist low-income folks in filing income taxes. Tom especially enjoyed writing Letters to the Editor of the Patriot News to express his concerns and views about politics and economics.

A Spanish-language enthusiast, he enjoyed studying for many years with his friends at the American Spanish Club in Camp Hill. He enjoyed reading and conversing in Spanish and trips to Puerto Rico, Mexico, and Spain. He loved rooting for the Pittsburgh Steelers, spending time with his dog 'Houli'gan, reading (the Economist Magazine over pizza at lunch and murder mysteries before bed), running, and the gym. He ran many 5K races with his children and loved when they placed. His greatest joy was spending time with family.

Surviving him is his beloved and loving wife of 34 years, Jody (Baker) Tay; 5 sons, Michael (Nancy Gribble) of Portland, ME; John (David Sheaffer) of Etters, PA; George (Mary Lu) of Brandon, FL; Andrew (Beth Rhone) of York, PA; and Charles of Downingtown, PA; 9 grandchildren (Shane, Emily, Simone, Gisele, Rachel, Aaron, Colleen, Gabriel, and Hunter); and 2 great-grandchildren (Brayden and Brooke). He felt truly blessed to have his family. As a loving husband, Dad, Grandpa, and Great Grandpa, he will be deeply missed.

In addition to his parents, Thomas was predeceased by his son, Kevin of York, PA.

A memorial service will be held Friday, October 7, 2022, 11:00 a.m., at the Jesse H. Geigle Funeral Home, Inc., 2100 Linglestown Road, Harrisburg, PA 17110. Visitation with his family will be from 10-11 a.m. at the funeral home. He will be laid to rest at Rolling Green Cemetery, Camp Hill, PA.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Humane Society of Harrisburg Area (humanesocietyhbg.org) 7790 Grayson Rd, Harrisburg, PA 17111; the Central PA Food Bank (centralpafoodbank.org) 3908 Corey Rd, Harrisburg, PA 17109; or CONTACT Helpline (www.contacthelpline.org) P. O. Box 90035, Harrisburg, PA 17109.

Those wishing to share memories or condolences with the family are invited to visit BitnerCares.com. Arrangements entrusted to the Jesse H. Geigle Funeral Home, Inc., Harrisburg