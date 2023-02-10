Thomas Edward Dunn, 72, of Shippensburg, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, February 4, 2023. Born Monday, February 27, 1950 in Lewistown, PA., Tom was the son of the late Robert Dunn and Elsie Graham. Tom was a lifelong proud United States Marine and served bravely in the Vietnam War, earning many honors including a Purple Heart, the Vietnam Service Medal with three Bronze Stars, the Navy Unit Commendation, and the Republic of Vietnam Meritorious Unit Citation (Gallantry Cross Color). He supported many military causes and was dedicated to taking care of his family. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, golf, and reading. Tom is survived by his wife of 52 years, Vickie (Earley) Dunn; one daughter, Tina (Dunn) O'Connell; son in-law, Paul O'Connell; and was a loving "Papa" to his four year old granddaughter Cora O'Connell, Carlisle. He was also the brother of Linda Billings, Stacey Shope, and Jim Dunn, Harrisburg. A military committal service will be held at Fort Indiantown Gap National Cemetery on Friday, May 26, 2023 at 11:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project at www.woundedwarriorproject.org. Online condolences may be expressed at www.fogelsanger-brickerfuneralhome.com.