Thomas E. Wickard, 82, of Carlisle, passed away on Thursday, February 3, 2022, at Penn State Holy Spirit Medical Center in Camp Hill. He was born on January 17, 1940, in Carlisle and was a son of the late Harry E. and Minnie M. (Grove) Wickard and was married to the late Doris Y. (Swarner) Wickard who passed on April 6, 2016.

Tom graduated from Carlisle High School with the class of 1958. Tom served in the PA Army National Guard and retired after 30 years of service with PA Department of Corrections. He was a Work Detail Supervisor at Camp Hill State Prison. Tom was a member of First United Church of Christ, Carlisle, The Carlisle Elks Lodge, V.F.W. Post 477 in Carlisle.

He is survived by one daughter, Tammy (husband, Clarence) Garlin of Carlisle, two sons, Todd Wickard of Shermansdale and Tim (wife, Susan) Wickard of Carlisle, two brothers, Frank Wickard and Gary Wickard both of Carlisle, two granddaughters, Alycia Sherman, and Ashley Garlin both of Carlisle, two great-granddaughters, Adalyn, and Aaliyah Myers both of Carlisle, and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by twin great-granddaughters, Ava and Lily Myers, one sister Jackie Miller and two brothers, Ronald, and Harry Wickard.

A visitation will begin at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, February 11, 2022, followed by the funeral service at 2:00 p.m. in the Ewing Brothers Funeral Home, 630 S. Hanover St, Carlisle, with Rev. Rachel Schwab officiating. Burial will be in Ashland Cemetery, Carlisle. Memorial contributions may be made to First United Church of Christ, 30 N. Pitt St., Carlisle, PA 17013. Please visit www.Since1853.com to send condolences.