Thomas E. Toombs

Thomas "Tommy" "Winchester" Toombs, age 66 of Landisburg, passed away August 8, 2020 at home. Born July 6, 1954 in Fredericksburg, VA, son of the late Elwood T. and Deloris Ann (Stevens) Toombs.
Tommy was a wonderful brother, was a father figure to many, always looked out for others and was very protective of his family. He loved camping, where he would make feasts on the grill, and family vacations to the beach where he could people watch with his binoculars.
Surviving are his sisters, Juanita "Nita" Neaves, Millersville, MD; Mary Frances "Franny" Williams and Melissa "Missy" Toombs, both of Pasadena, MD and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Tina (Weigle) Toombs; sisters, Barbara Ann "Bobby" Curtis and Alberta "Bertie" Lester and step-son, Corey Stone.
At the request of the family, there will be no viewing or services. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 W. Trindle Rd Carlisle, PA
Memorial donations may be made to the American Liver Foundation 39 Broadway Suite 2700 New York, NY 10006 www.liverfoundation.org
