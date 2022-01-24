 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Thomas D. Dorsey, Sr., 59, of Carlisle, PA passed away January 21, 2022, in the UPMC West Shore due to complication of COVID-19. He was born April 17, 1962, in Carlisle, PA to Edgar E. and Betty Kathaleen (Gordon) Dorsey, Sr, both of Carlisle.

Surviving is his son, Thomas D. Dorsey, Jr. (Jamie McDermond) of Gardners and Dustin Dorsey (Kristi Poe) of Shippensburg; grandchildren, Bently, Nevaeh and Emma Dorsey and Brianna Treharn; step-grandsons, Trenton and Levi Black; siblings, Edgar E. Dorsey, Jr. of Gardners, Donna Hockensmith of Carlisle, and Dixie Walk of Huntingdon, PA; and his loving dog, Babydoll.

Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are being handled by the Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Mt. Holly Springs, PA 17065. Visit www.HollingerFuneralHome.com for condolences to the family.

