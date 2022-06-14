Thomas Benson

Thomas W. Benson

June 14, 1941- June 12, 2022

Thomas W. Benson, 80, of Carlisle, PA, passed away on Sunday, June 12, 2022, in the Green Ridge Village Nursing Home, Newville. He was born June 14, 1941, in Cumberland, MD, to the late Harry and Pheobe (DuVall) Benson.

Thomas was a 1959 graduate of Fort Hills High School in Cumberland, MD. He served proudly in the United States Air Force and after his discharge he worked for PPG as a supervisor for 38 years. He was a member of Carlisle Church of God, where he was very active in his church community. He and his wife carried out a nursing home ministry.

Surviving is his loving wife of 57 years, Mary (Van Meter) Benson of Carlisle; Denise Starner of Carlisle, David Roldan of Carlisle, Scott Starner of Carlisle, and Christal (Kenneth) Blakesslee of Boiling Springs; grandchildren, Andru Starner of Carlisle, and Paige Blakesslee of Shippensburg; great-grandchildren, Emmarie Frock; and sister, Etta (Jack) Christopher. He was preceded in death by his son, Charles Emory Kimble; and two brothers, Harry, and Ronald Benson.

A Funeral Service will be held Saturday, June 18, 2022, at 2:00 PM in the Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 501 N. Baltimore Ave., Mt. Holly Springs, PA 17065 with Rev. Dean Ramsey officiating. A viewing will be held Friday, June 17, 2022, from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM and one hour prior to the service on Saturday. Burial will be held in the Mt. Holly Springs Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 2595 Interstate Drive, Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110, or Carlisle Church of God, 458 N. College St., Carlisle, PA 17013. Visit www.HollingerFuneralHome.com to offer condolences to the family.