Thomas Bear

Thomas Richard Bear, Jr., 43, of Newville, passed away on Friday, June 10, 2022, at his home with loving family by his side. He was born on March 16, 1979, in Carlisle and is a son of Thomas R. Bear, Sr. of Newville and Patty L. (McAlister) Killian of Carlisle. Tom graduated from Big Spring High School and Cumberland County Vo-Tech School in 1998. He worked for 18 years with Carlisle Syntec until he had to leave due to his illness. He formerly worked for Food Lion in Carlisle and Shippensburg where he was a meat cutter and manager. Tom was a member of the Carlisle Eagles Aerie 1299. He enjoyed hunting and fishing. Tom was a lifelong "49ers" and "Phillies" fan. This past May, Tom was able to accompany his daughter to Florida where she competed at the D2 Summit with USA Stars. In addition to his parents, Tom is survived by his daughter Payton Jane Bear of Newville, one brother Chad A. Bear and his wife Alicia E. Bear of Carlisle, his maternal grandmother Romaine (O'Hara) Mell of Carlisle, his uncles, Ken and Steve Bear and Denny (Sue) McAlister, Bill McAlister and one aunt Camilla (Jack) Kaltenbaugh and his former wife Spring (Hurley) Bear of Newville. He was preceded in death by his stepfather Glenn. A viewing will begin at 12:30 p.m. on Friday, June 17, 2022, followed by funeral services at 1:30 p.m. in the Ewing Brothers Funeral Home, 630 S. Hanover St., Carlisle with Rev. Richard Reese officiating. Burial will be in Cumberland Valley Memorial Gardens, Carlisle. Visit www.Since1853.com to send condolences.