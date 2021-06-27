Thersa (Morrison) Weicht

Thersa attended Carlisle High School, and she spent her working career at Rite Aid, Shiremanstown, retiring after 18 years. A woman of faith, she was a longtime member of Memorial Lutheran Church, Harrisburg. She always gave back, whether it was through her church or by volunteering at local food banks and missions, and she managed to do all of this while raising a family. Disney World and Wildwood, NJ, were two of her favorite travel destinations, and she enjoyed pinochle nights with her friends from Progress. Thersa was a skilled seamstress and enjoyed tending to her garden. She loved her family, and they will miss her dearly.