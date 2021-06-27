Thersa (Morrison) Weicht, 82, of Camp Hill, passed away on Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at VibraLife Rehabilitation Center, Mechanicsburg. She was the daughter of the late Robert Morrison and Carolyn (Killian) Cunningham, born on February 25, 1939 in Carlisle.
Thersa attended Carlisle High School, and she spent her working career at Rite Aid, Shiremanstown, retiring after 18 years. A woman of faith, she was a longtime member of Memorial Lutheran Church, Harrisburg. She always gave back, whether it was through her church or by volunteering at local food banks and missions, and she managed to do all of this while raising a family. Disney World and Wildwood, NJ, were two of her favorite travel destinations, and she enjoyed pinochle nights with her friends from Progress. Thersa was a skilled seamstress and enjoyed tending to her garden. She loved her family, and they will miss her dearly.
Surviving Thersa is her husband of 64 years, Robert C. Weicht; sons, Jeff Weicht (Sheila) of Mt. Wolf, Todd Weicht (Jane) of Camp Hill and Tim Weicht (Pamela) of Camp Hill; grandchildren, Megan Bates, Bobby Weicht, Leisa Barry and Samantha Kang; great-grandchildren, Henry and Sofia; and siblings, Don Morrison and Terry Shank. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Robert Morrison; sister, Carol Cunningham; and sister-in-law, Sharon Morrison.
Services are private and will be held at the convenience of the family.
