Theresa Ann Hicks

Theresa (Terry) Ann (Hoenstine) Hicks, 81, of Carlisle, PA, passed away on February 23, 2022, in the

Thornwald Nursing Home. She was born May 31, 1940, in Mt. Union, PA, to the late William Ray and

Sylvia (Kurtz) Hoenstine and was the widow of Leroy Hicks, who passed away on June 10, 2021.

Terry worked for McCoy Electronics as a secretary. She was a member of the St. Patrick Catholic Church.

Terry enjoyed many things such as interacting in her card club where she played games with a group of

wonderful ladies. She loved cooking and trying different foods, traveling with her husband throughout

the world and enjoyed many cruises and casinos. Terry's love of family was everything to her. She spent

her last months in residence at Thornwald Nursing Home. The Thornwald staff became part of her family

and she loved each and every one of her caregivers.

She is survived by her children, Beth Lepley (Scott) of Mechanicsburg, Ray Hicks (Terry) of Carlisle, and

Paul Hicks (Delinda) of Texas; grandchildren, Patrick, and Christopher Fromm (Dianna), Laura Pisano

(Bobby), Chris and Jordan Lepley (Maddie), Sean, and Kelly Hicks; April Schutz (Nathan), Marcus Clausen

(Stacy) and Deric Hicks (Amy); and 13 great-grandchildren; and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her siblings Joan Wenzel and Jean Goodling.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Monday, March 14, 2022, at 11:00 AM in the St. Patrick's

Catholic Church, 87 Marsh Drive, Carlisle, PA 17013 with Father Kashif. A visitation will be held one hour

prior to the services. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Residential Hospice, 100

Sterling Pkwy #110, Mechanicsburg, PA 17050 or Thornwald Nursing Home, 442 Walnut Bottom Road,

Carlisle, PA 17013. Visit www.HollingerFuneralHome.com to offer condolences to the family.