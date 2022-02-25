Theodore R. Shaffer, 60, of Newville passed away Wednesday February 23, 2022 in his home.

He was born July 9, 1961 in Carlisle a son of the late Allan Ray and Shelby Jean Harry Shaffer.

He had like to hunt, enjoyed music, and hot rods, spending time with his family, and rooting for the San Francisco 49ers.

He is survived by two brothers Timothy A. Shaffer (Betsy), and Steven E. Shaffer (Susan), one sister Crystal L. Fink, his aunt Renee Shaffer Quinn, and uncle Donald Shaffer.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family.