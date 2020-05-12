Theodore F. Kuhn

Theodore Frances Kuhn, 82, of Boiling Springs, formerly of Camp Hill, passed away Sunday, May 10, 2020 peacefully at his home. Ted was raised by his beloved grandmother, Emma Price Finnen, in Harrisburg. Ted was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Loretta M. Kuhn. Ted is survived by his three children, Joseph M. (Patricia) Kuhn of Mechanicsburg, Cheryl (Martin) McHale of Dillsburg and Tracey (Patrick) Leedy of Mechanicsburg. Also, 5 grandchildren, Megan (Joshua) Klenzing of Camp Hill, Matthew J. (Victoria) Kuhn of Camp Hill, Patrick J. Leedy of Pittsburgh, Brandon W. Leedy of Utah and Shannon R. Leedy of Pittsburgh.

A private graveside service will be held in Mt. Holly Springs Cemetery. Please visit www.hollingerfuneralhome.com for condolences to the family.

