Theodore Edward Baker, Sr.

August 10, 1933 - June 21, 2023

GARDNERS - Theodore Edward Baker, Sr. August 10, 1933- June 21, 2023Theodore Edward Baker, Sr., age 89, of Gardners, peacefully entered into the presence of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at Holy Spirit Hospital, Camp Hill. He was born August 10, 1933 in Gardners, to the late Charles E. and Esther M. (Group) Baker.

Ted graduated in the Class of 1952 at Biglerville High School. He was employed as a Book Keeper for 40 years for Tuckey Mechanical Services, Carlisle. He was a Veteran of the U.S. Army, having served in the Korean War.

Ted's Christian faith was an essential part of his life. He was a member of Uriah United Methodist Church, Gardners. Ted was a Sunday school teacher for the High School Boys as well as the Senior Ladies at the church. He was a lay minister for Toland Missions in Gardners, lay speaker and participated as a camp counselor at Camp Penn in Waynesboro for six years. He enjoyed the outdoors, archery hunting, in his early years playing fast pitch softball and watching baseball as a fan of the Baltimore Orioles.

He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Darlene A. (Richwine) Baker of Gardners; daughter, Carenda D. Baker of Carlisle; son, Theodore E. Baker, Jr. and his wife, Leola of Dillsburg; two sisters, Carolyn Garman of Murrysville, PA and Lucille Gillespy of Marlborough, MA; one brother, Robert E. Baker of Boiling Springs; five step-grandchildren, 22 step-great-grandchildren and one step-great-great-grandson. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home, Inc., 111 South Main St., Bendersville. There will be no public viewing. Family and friends are invited to the Funeral Service Tuesday June 27, 2023 at Uriah United Methodist Church, 925 Goodyear Road, Gardners, PA 17324 at 11:00 AM with Pastor Paul Thompson officiating. Burial will be in Uriah Church Cemetery. Graveside Military Honors will be provided by Adams County Allied Veterans Honor Guard.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Ted to Uriah United Methodist Church, 925 Goodyear Road, Gardners, PA 17324. Services will be Live Streamed on Uriah United Methodist Church Facebook Page. Friends may express online condolences at www.DuganFH.com.