THEODORA T. HOWARTH (Teddy)

Theodora T. Howarth, 85, of Harrisburg, passed away on Thursday, November 25, 2021 at Artis Senior Living of Lemoyne.

Teddy was born on March 7, 1936 in New Brunswick, NJ to the late Carl and Celia (Ciak) Januszkiewicz.

She was raised on a farm in New Jersey where she learned the value of hard work and the importance of helping others. An active 4 H member in her teens, she was frequently awarded for her outstanding cooking and baking skills. Teddy truly cared about others throughout her life, using her talents in the kitchen to show her concern and support. She could usually be found in the kitchen, baking her locally famous pineapple upside down cake or potato salad to donate to church functions or neighbors during difficult times. She enjoyed traveling, the Jersey shore, and walking her dog, Buddy, taking him to visit people in her mid-town neighborhood who could not leave their homes. She was a loving mother to five children, who couldn't have asked for a kinder, more patient Mother who worked to instill her life values in them.

Teddy was a long-time member of Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, Harrisburg, where she was a volunteer with the Food Pantry and the Shining Light Thrift Store.

She was retired from Penn National Insurance Company, and was the former owner/operator of Carlisle Farmers Market Restaurant.

Surviving are her three daughters, Diane Howarth of Orbisonia, Cindy Howarth of Mechanicsburg, Donna L. Howarth of Adairsville, Georgia, her two sons, Richard T. Howarth, Jr. of Mechanicsburg, Carl S. Howarth of Camp Hill, her sister, Ann VanSickle of Canton, Georgia, five grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

Visitation will be from 1:00 P.M. until 2:00 P.M. on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 in the in the Hetrick-Bitner Funeral Home, 3125 Walnut Street, Harrisburg, PA 17109, followed by Memorial services.

To send condolences or to share memories with the family, please go to BitnerCares.com.

Memorial contributions in Teddy's honor may be made to the Humane Society of Harrisburg, 7790 Grayson Road, Harrisburg, PA 17111 or to the Food Pantry at Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament, 212 N. Third Street, Harrisburg, PA 17110.

Mom, you are loved and missed!