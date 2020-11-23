Thelma R. Myers, 106, of Carlisle, passed away on Friday, November 20, 2020 at Cumberland Crossing Retirement Community.

She was born November 15, 1914 in McVeytown to the late Robert W. and Mary (Boyer) Morrow and she was the widow of Harold C. Myers who passed away in 1989.

Thelma was a former member of Huntsdale Church of the Brethren and was currently a member of Great Hope Baptist Church. She was a resourceful woman who provided for her family and never deviated from her beliefs. Thelma enjoyed sewing, quilting, needlework, and cooking. She was formerly employed as a seamstress at the Carlisle Garment Company until they closed and she later went to work for Howard Johnson until she retired.

Thelma is survived by one daughter, Mary M. (husband Ray Clair) Stouffer of Carlisle; two sons, Marlin E. (wife Dorothy) Myers of Boiling Springs and Cloyd H. Myers of Carlisle; her son-in-law, Russell D. Humphrey of Ohio; thirteen grandchildren; twenty three great-grandchildren; thirteen great-great grandchildren; and two great-great-great grandchildren. In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by, two sisters, Mary C. and Erma A. Morrow; one brother, Leroy J. Morrow; one daughter, Joyce T. Humphrey; and one daughter-in-law, Cindy Lee Myers.