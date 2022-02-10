Thelma G. Hutchison, 90, of Carlisle, PA, passed away on February 7, 2022, in her residence. She was born November 23, 1931, in Huntingdon, PA, to the late Paul R. and Elizabeth G. (Grubb) Lightner.

Thelma retired from Reeves Hoffman Crystal Plant. She was a member of the Second Presbyterian Church, Carlisle, the Big Spring Senior Center, and AARP, also former member of the Eastern Star. Thelma loved to read, travel, and shop.

She is survived by her loving husband, John Hutchison, of Carlisle; son, Stephen R. Hutchison (Lois) of Dillsburg; granddaughter, Michelle Pasterick (Bryan) of State College; and sister, Gloria K. Hanewald of New Jersey. She was preceded in death by her brother, Paul A. Lightner.

Memorial Services will be held Friday, February 18, 2022 at 11:00 AM in the Second Presbyterian Church, 528 Garland Drive, Carlisle, PA 17013 with Rev. Jeff Gibelius officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Heartland Hospice, 1200 Walnut Bottom Road #302, Carlisle, PA 17015. Arrangements are being handled by Hollinger Funeral Home, Inc., Mt. Holly Springs, PA. Visit www.HollingerFuneralHome.com to offer condolences to the family.