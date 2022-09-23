 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Terry W. Adams

  • 0
Terry W. Adams

Terry Wilbur Adams

July 05, 1948- September 17, 2022

Terry W. Adams, of Shermans Dale, PA passed away Saturday, September 17, 2022. He was retired from Frog & Switch Corp. Carlisle. Services will be held at 11:30 A.M. on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, in the Bible Baptist Church, 1757 New Bloomfield Road, New Bloomfield, PA. A viewing will be held from 10:00 A.M. until the time of the service, Tuesday in the church. Burial will be in Young's Church Cemetery, Shermans Dale. To read the full obituary go to: Michael Shalonis Facebook Page.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Breaking up is hard to do! How to recover from your heartbreak

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News