Terry R. Starner

June 07, 1948- June 01, 2022

Terry R. Starner Sr., 73, of Gardners, PA, passed away on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in his home. He was born June 7, 1948, in Carlisle to the late Boyd and Esther (Beam) Starner.

Terry was a Carlisle High School Graduate, class of 1967. He worked for many trucking companies including Jones, Smith, Central, and later retiring from ABF Trucking. Terry had over 43 years of experience as a truck driver and was best known by his handle, Buzz Saw. He also worked for Bob Noll Construction where he had various jobs. He was a member of the Mt. Zion Lutheran Church, Gardners, Fraternal Order of Eagles, Post 1299, and the Teamsters Local 776. Terry enjoyed family reunions, going on vacation in Tennessee, farming, hunting, fishing, and most importantly spending time with his five grandchildren.

Surviving is his loving wife of 53 years of marriage, Martha (Bittinger) Starner of Gardners; three children, Terry Jr., of Gardners, Tim Starner (Malinda) of Carlisle, and Tony Starner (Stacy) of Gardners; five grandchildren, Owen, Valarie, Victoria, Olivia, and Vanessa; brothers, Sherle and Barry Starner, both of Gardners; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Delmar, Allen, Lowel, Galen, Larry, lloy, and Ben.

Services are being held privately at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Arrangements are being handled by Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Mt. Holly Springs, PA 17065. Visit www.HollingerFuneralHome.com to offer condolences to the family.