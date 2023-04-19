Terry L. Chaplinski

May 09, 1950- April 16, 2023

Terry L. Chaplinski, 72, of Carlisle, PA, passed away on Sunday, April 16, 2023, in the Forest Park Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, Carlisle. He was born May 9, 1950, in Carlisle to the late Anthony W. and Bessie M. (Green) Chaplinski.

Terry retired from the Carlisle Borough where he did maintenance work with over 16 years of service. He then later worked for Ames True Temper. Terry was a member of the St. Patrick Catholic Church in Carlisle.

Surviving is his wife, Elizabeth S. (Webb) Chaplinski of Carlisle; children, Yvonne L. Ruby of Carlisle, Lisa B. Earnest of Harrisburg, Kristy J. Martson (Jeffery) of Carlisle, and Nathaniel L. and Brian L. Chaplinski both of Carlisle; seven grandchildren and one great grandchild; sisters, Judy Mills and Cheryl Mauler both of Arizona, and Karen Young of Harrisburg; son in law, Stephen Monroe of Carlisle; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Terry was preceded in death by his daughter, Dawn M. Monroe; and two brothers, Stanley, and Anthony Chaplinski.

A Catholic Memorial Service will be held Thursday, April 20, 2023, at 1:00 PM in the Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 501 N. Baltimore Ave, Mt. Holly Springs, PA 17065 with Father Jerry Kleponis as celebrant. A visitation will be held one hour prior to services.