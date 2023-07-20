Terry E. Freed

November 9, 1948 - July 14, 2023

Terry E. Freed, age 74 of Aspers, passed away July 14, 2023 at Paramount Senior Living in Fayetteville. He was born November 9, 1948 in Gettysburg to the late Lynn S. and Margaret I. (Stahl) Freed. He was widowed by his wife Betty Jane Freed, who passed away November 27, 2022.

Terry was a 1968 graduate of Biglerville High School; worked as a security guard for Cadbury Beverages; was a US Army veteran and was a life member of the Biglerville, Arendtsville and Heidlersburg Fire Departments. He was past fire chief for Aspers Fire Department and past president of the Upper Adams Jaycees. Terry was very active in the Upper Adams Community and was a life member of the Adams County Sport Handgunners Association. He was an avid collector of dairy collectables, including bottles and trucks and also collected wheel horses. Terry was extremely family oriented and would do anything he could for his kids and grandkids.

He is survived by his children, Dennis Freed and wife, Celeste of Biglerville, Stephanie Welper and significant other, Robert Kimple, Jr., of Buchanan Valley and Aaron Welper and wife, Sue of Biglerville; grandchildren, Brittnie Bowling and husband, Andrew, Julia Kint and husband, Timothy, Sr., and Kathleen "Katie" Welper; step grandchildren, Ryan and Madison "Madi" Smith; great-grandchildren, Mae Ann and Rose Jane Kint and one due in October; step great-grandchildren, Jaylen Silver and Timothy Kint, Jr.; brother-in-law, Charles Lobaugh and wife, Vickie of Newville and sister-in-law, Ardis Lobaugh of Gettysburg and numerous nieces and nephews. He was also survived by his three great grand puppies, Dixie, River and Chase. Terry was preceded in death by a grandson, Matthew Welper; granddaughter, Olivia Welper and in-laws, Raymond and Bobette (Yost) Lobaugh.

Professional services have been entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home, Inc., 111 S. Main Street Bendersville. Friends will be received from 2:00PM until time of memorial service at 4:00PM on Sunday, July 23, 2023 at the Biglerville VFD, Station 6, 111 S. Main Street, Biglerville, PA 17307. Rev. Dr. Bruce Bouchard will officiate services. Military Honors will be provided by Adams County Allied Veterans, at 4:00PM.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to American Heart Association, 4250 Crums Mill Road, Harrisburg, PA 17112 or the Parkinson Foundation, 575 Lincoln Avenue, Suite 101, Bellevue, PA 15202. To leave a condolence for the family, please visit DuganFH.com.