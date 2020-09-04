Terry Adams

Terry, 74, of Richfield, died August 10, 2020. Terry's survivors include his wife, Joan Adams; and his two children: Heather VanHoy, Troy Adams. You may remember Terry from American Legion Post #109, New Kingstown Fire Company, or Silver Spring EMS.
Join Terry's family for his viewing at 10:30 and service at 11:30 on Friday, September 11, 2020 at Buhrig Funeral Home & Crematory, (717) 766-3421. Read Terry's full obituary, view his picture, offer condolences and sympathy, share stories and memories, upload photographs and videos, light a candle and sign his official guest book by visiting Buhrig.com.
