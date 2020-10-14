Terry A. Garman, 64, of Carlisle, died on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at the M. S. Hershey Medical Center. He was born on September 28, 1956 in Carlisle and was a son of the late Carl L. and Ruth E. (Longacre) Garman. Terry was employed with Middlesex Township for 20 years. He was an equipment operator for the Township and formerly worked with Russell Shughart, John Walters and Wayne Feed. Terry was a member of the White Circle and Eagles Clubs, both of Carlisle. He is survived by three brothers; Barry L. Garman, Dennis E. Garman and Thomas L. Garman, all of Carlisle, two sisters; Sherry J. Snyder and Pamela K. Feuchtenberger, both of Carlisle and several nieces and nephews. Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Ewing Brothers Funeral Home, Carlisle is in charge of the arrangements. www.Since1853.com.