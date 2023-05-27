Terry A. Fraker, 61, of Gardners, companion to Cathy J. "Shorty" Gibson passed away on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at UPMC Carlisle. A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 1, 2023, in the Ewing Brothers Funeral Home, 630 South Hanover St., Carlisle. Pastor Randy Zook will lead the graveside service at 12:45 p.m. in Cumberland Valley Memorial Gardens, Carlisle. Memorial donations in Terry's name may be made to a charity of your choice. Visit www.Since1853com to view a complete obituary.