Terrence W. Blowers, 76, of Boiling Springs, PA went to be with his Lord on Wednesday, April 15th. He was born in Utica, NY, son of Kenneth and Jean Blowers. Terrence was a skilled craftsman in both leather products and gemstone jewelry. He retired from the Federal Government after working over 35 years at the Mechanicsburg Navy Depot. He had an immense love of animals and had a great sense of humor. He enjoyed the outdoors and whitewater rafting. Terrence is survived by his wife, Frances, sharing 57 years of marriage, his daughter Justine Lucas and husband Scott, his son Daniel Blowers and his wife Christine Ayers, his daughter Jeanette Shipe and husband Greg, and his son David Blowers and girlfriend Melanie Poncik. Terrence is also survived by his four wonderful grandchildren, Brittany Lucas, Austin Lucas and Katelyn and Loren Shipe, as well as two amazing great-grandchildren, Peyton and Mason Fuller. Due to the COVID-19 virus, no formal service will be held at this time. Condolences may be sent online at www.matinchekfuneralhome.com.