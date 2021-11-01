Teresa Marie Sauter, 56, of Carlisle, passed away on Thursday, October 28, 2021, at her home.

She was born December 2, 1964, in Argyle, ME.

Teresa spent over 30 years in her career as a CNA, helping and caring for others. She spoke of the many times she proudly and lovingly led them to their home in Heaven.

Teresa is survived by her mother, Louise Cox; her lifelong partner and husband, Kenneth Sauter Sr.; her brother, Dana "Danny" Cox; two stepsons, Jason Rohrer and Kenneth Sauter Jr.; her stepdaughter, Michelle Kissinger; and many grandchildren whom she loved as her very own. She is also survived by her sister from Carlisle, Angel M. Stellwag and many other siblings born out of 4 blended and loving families, who gave her many nieces and nephews. Teresa was preceded in death by her father, Louis B. Thibodeau; her sister, Laurie Ann Thibodeau, and her father, Dana Cox.

A private memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 West Trindle Road Carlisle, PA 17013.

