Teresa E. Johnson, 68, of Carlisle, PA, passed away peacefully on Monday, December 19, 2022, in her home. She was born June 20, 1954, in Hanover, PA, to the late Earl R. Klinedinst and Jean D. (Kenney) Klinedinst. Surviving is her loving husband, James M. Johnson of Carlisle; two children, Micky Zeigler of Boalsburg, PA, and Jeffrey Zeigler of Dillsburg, PA; six grandchildren and one great grandchild.There will be no services at this time. Arrangements are being handled by Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Mt. Holly Springs, PA. Visit www.HollingerFuneralHome.com to offer condolences to the family.