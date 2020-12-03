Teresa C. Halpin, age 91 of Carlisle, PA, passed away peacefully November 27, 2020 at Sarah Todd Memorial Home. Born in Brooklyn, NY, Teresa was the daughter of the late Louis and Catherine (Chiaramonte) Cipullo. She began raising her family on Long Island, later moving to Endwell in upstate New York where she eventually became a bank teller at the Binghamton Savings Bank and was a member of the Lyndale Women's Club. In Teresa's retirement years, she relocated to Carlisle, PA to live near her eldest daughter and family.

Teresa's greatest love was her children and grandchildren, always thinking of them above all else. She enjoyed crocheting blankets for her daughters and baby blankets for her grandchildren. She took classes for many years where she created beautiful ceramic figurines as gifts for her children and grandchildren, each becoming a cherished family heirloom. Throughout her life Teresa was an avid reader, with a good book always at her side.

In her later years Teresa enjoyed playing bingo at the Carlisle nursing home, playing competitively so that she could win prizes for her youngest grandchildren. Her family wishes to thank the staff of Sarah Todd Memorial Home for the loving care given to Teresa.