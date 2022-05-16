Ted Allen Nichols

November 10, 1959- May 10, 2022

Ted Allen Nichols, 62, of New Cumberland, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at his residence. He was born Nov. 10, 1959, in Mechanicsburg, son of the late Morris A. and Evelyn E. (Moeslein) Nichols.

Living in Central Pennsylvania all his life, Teddy made an impression on so many along his journey, becoming a fixture in local competitive baseball at all levels. He attended Cedar Cliff High School until transitioning to Red Land his senior year, graduating in 1979. He was named Red Land's most outstanding male athlete and lettered in baseball, football and basketball. Ted was an unbelievably talented pitcher and center fielder, but he was one of those unique individuals who could play any position. A majority of his adult life was spent playing for New Cumberland in the West Shore Twilight League, where he amassed seven no-hitters, a complete (and memorable) 14-inning game, and numerous one-hitters and shutouts. A master of the slider, he would help capture multiple regional tournaments and league championships during his time in the league. He was inducted into the West Shore Twilight League Hall of Fame before the league folded in 2020. Ted also had a successful stint with the Cumberland Valley Twilight team and he would go on to help coach the New Cumberland Legion Post 143 baseball team. Despite all the accolades and praise that stemmed from his talents on the diamond, he wouldn't hesitate in telling you that his children were by far his greatest accomplishment.

Ted was more than an athlete; he was a fun and one-of-a-kind source of love and entertainment for both his family and friends. Not one to sit behind a desk all day, he entered the workforce with the New Cumberland Borough Parks/Highway Department and then went on to work construction with Rogele, Inc., Harrisburg. He would finish his full-time career with B&I Auto Supply, Harrisburg, but helped numerous businesses and friends on a part-time basis thereafter. He enjoyed golfing and shooting pool — gladly taking your money in both — and following sports while rooting on Penn State and Philadelphia's professional teams. Golf, river trips and vacations to the beach brought him joy, but any place to drop his fishing line would do the trick. His antics would get your attention, and it was nearly impossible to not laugh when he was around. Whether it was busting a move on the dance floor or singing late night karaoke, Ted was anything but bashful. He was upbeat and although his stubbornness got the best of him at times, he was a person who never in the end spoke badly of anyone.

He met Marsha Gail Taylor as a young man while attending college in Florida in 1980. Although their marriage would end after 21 years, the two shared a common bond in their beloved children while continuing to greatly respect each other.

Surviving are his children, Ted Allen Nichols II of Annville and Tiffany Erica Boyde (Lloyd) of Chicopee, MA; a grandson, Elijah Boyde; brother, Michael A. Nichols of Mechanicsburg; sisters, Patricia Walters (Leon) of Mechanicsburg, Nancy E. Keeler (Craig) of Dillsburg, Kathy D. Kaseman of Mechanicsburg, and Cynthia L. Kreitzer (David) of Dillsburg; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Morris A. "Nick" Nichols, Jr., Robert A. Nichols and Kenneth A. Nichols.

A Celebration of Life for Ted will be held on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at 4:30 p.m. in the pavilion at Memorial Field, located at the corner of 4th Street and Beech Avenue, New Cumberland. The location is a place of great baseball memories for his friends and family to honor his life.

