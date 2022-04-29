Tabitha N. Jones

November 23, 1982- April 25, 2022

Tabitha N. Jones, 39, of Carlisle, PA, soulmate of Andrew R. Fritz, Jr., passed away at home on Monday, April 25, 2022. She was born in Camp Hill on November 23, 1982, to Bradly A. and Sandra D. (Culbertson) Jones.

Tabitha loved spending time with her daughters, enjoyed being amongst family and friends at many social gatherings. Tabitha was an avid pool player, enjoyed beating everyone at the game Farkle. She also enjoyed cooking and having quiet evening meals. Tabitha always lent her ear to others to give sounds advice or provide a piece of her mind. Tabitha was brilliant when it came to assisting other with matters that require research and documentation. She was a friend to all.

Tabitha is survived by her daughters Mia E. Fry of Carlisle and twins Lillian I. and Elliana R. Shirley both of Carlisle; brother Matthew A. Jones and his significant other Abbey Gingrich of Boiling Springs; sister Amber R. Weaver and her husband Dennis of East Waterford; stepbrother Tyson Z. Loy of East Waterford; stepmother Lisa F. Jones of Carlisle; maternal grandparents Marguerite and Max Culbertson of Carlisle and paternal grandparents Donald E. and Betty J. Jones. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews and her beloved fur baby Lucy. Tabitha was preceded in death by her stepbrother Adam J. Loy.

Funeral services will be held at 4:00PM on Sunday, May 1, 2022, at the Hoffman Funeral Home & Crematory, 2020 W. Trindle Rd., Carlisle, PA 17013. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Sunday from 2:00PM until the time of the service. Cremation will be private. To sign guestbook, please visit www.HoffmanFH.com.