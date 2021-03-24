 Skip to main content
Sylvia Mae Horn

Sylvia Mae Horn, 81, of Mt. Holly Springs, PA, entered eternal rest on Sunday, March 21, 2021. A memorial service will be held Saturday, May 1, 2021, at 11:00 AM in the Mt. Holly Springs United Methodist Church, 202 W. Butler St., Mt. Holly Springs, PA 17065 with Rev. Donna Hildebrand officiating, and burial will be in the Mt. Holly Springs Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to her church. Arrangements are being handled by the Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Mt. Holly Springs, PA. Please visit www.HollingerFuneralHome.com to read the full obituary and offer condolences to the family.

