Sylvia E. Klick, 83, of Gardners, passed away on Thursday, January 21, 2021 at her residence.

She was born February 9, 1937 in Carlisle to the late Clayton and Catherine (Lebeck) Wert and was the widow of Samuel A. Klick.

Sylvia graduated from the former Messiah Academy in 1954. She was a longtime member of the Dillsburg Brethren In Christ Church. Sylvia enjoyed visiting and working at the Kenbrook Ladies Auxiliary. She retired from the Harrisburg Paper Company after 14 years of service as a key-punch operator. In her free time, Sylvia enjoyed reading, crocheting, and spending time with her family who she loved so much. She was a member of the Appalachian Trail Conference and loved hiking the trail with her late husband.

Sylvia is survived by her loving daughter, Sharon L. (husband Preston) Brandt of Gradners; three grandchildren, Jacob, Sophia, and Samantha Brandt; and one brother, Merle (wife Donna) Wert of Mt. Joy. In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by four brothers, Paul, Harold, Dale, and Ray Wert; and two sisters, Pearl Bouder and Lois Wert.

A graveside memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, February 4, 2021 at the Mechanicsburg Cemetery, 137 West Marble Street Mechanicsburg, PA 17055 with Pastor Rob Douglass officiating.

