Suzanne F. (Nicholl) Ferguson, age 73, of Carlisle, died of brain cancer on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at her home with her loving and caring family by her side.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at 11:00 AM at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Carlisle. There will be a viewing on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 from 5:00-7:00 PM with a prayer service at 7:00 PM at Hoffman Funeral Home & Crematory, 2020 W. Trindle Rd. Carlisle, and at the church on Wednesday from 10:00 AM until time of Mass.