Susan Spencer Devine

September 23, 1944- June 28, 2022

Susan Spencer Devine, 77, of Mechanicsburg, passed away on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at her home. She was born on September 23, 1944, in Ridley Park, Pa and was the daughter of the late George Edward Burke and Martha Jane (Spencer) Burke and was the widow of Robert J. Devine, who passed away on October 19, 2016.

Susan graduated from Ridley Park High School and received her Bachelors' degree in political science from Lycoming College. She retired from the PA Department of Aging after many years of service as the Director of Human Resources. Susan was a member of St. John's Episcopal Church in Carlisle.

She is survived by 4 children, Julie White of Boiling Springs, PA. Brian and his wife Allison Benner of Seven Park, MD. Jeffery and his wife Melissa Devine of Dillsburg and Jennifer Peterson and her husband Shawn of Harrisburg. Seven grandchildren and one nephew. She was preceded in death by one brother George Burke, Jr.

A service to celebrate Susan's life will be held on Friday, July 8, 2022, at 1PM. in the St. John's Episcopal Church, 1A North Hanover St., Carlisle with Rev. Melissa Wilcox as the officiant. A time of fellowship will be held following the service in the Church Parish Hall. Inurnment will be in St. John's Chapel of The Good Shepherd Columbarium. Memorial contributions may be made to St. John's Episcopal Church, P.O. Box 612, Carlisle, PA 17013. Visit www.EwingBrothers.com to send condolences to the family.