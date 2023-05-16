Susan McCrea

July 18, 1934- May 10, 2023

Susan McCrea, 88, of Carlisle, passed away on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at Green Ridge Village.

She was born July 18, 1934, in Easton to the late William Andrew and Mary Little (Brown) Morrison. Susan was the widow of Roberts Plank McCrea who passed away in 2021 after they enjoyed 65 years of marriage.

She was a volunteer in all walks of life. Susan was an active member of Second Presbyterian Church. She was an elder at both First Presbyterian Church in Levittown, PA and Second Presbyterian Church in Carlisle, PA. Susan was a former secretary at the Bucks County YWCA and formerly served as a PTA room mother. She was a member of Carlisle Civic Club and a volunteer with the Carlisle Hospital Auxiliary. Susan always enjoyed playing bridge with her friends.

She is survived by one son, Andrew Thomas (wife Barbara) McCrea of Enola; two daughters, Jane M. Hurst of Warrenton, VA and Catherine "Cathy" (husband Timothy) Martin of Louisville, KY; one sister, Jane Deely of Kingfield, ME; eight grandchildren, Caroline (husband Michael) Goll, William Roberts (wife Brooke) Hurst, Lindsay (husband Jason) Martin-Cook, Timothy (wife Geena) Martin Jr., Benjamin Martin, Jacqueline McCrea, Thomas McCrea, and James McCrea; one sister-in-law, Harriet "Hati" (husband Robert) Modr of Harpswell, ME; many great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

A Service of Witness to the Resurrection will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 2, 2023, at Second Presbyterian Church, 528 Garland Drive Carlisle, PA 17013 with Rev. Dr. Jeffrey Gibelius officiating. Interment will follow in the Second Presbyterian Memorial Garden.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Susan to Second Presbyterian Church Memorial Fund, 528 Garland Drive, Carlisle, PA 17013.

