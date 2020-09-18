× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Susan M. Kennedy, age 70, of Gardners, passed away Thursday, September 17, 2020 at her home. She was born June 24, 1950 in Camp Hill, PA, the daughter of the late Harvey and Sally (Lilly) Liddick.

Susan graduated in the Class of 1969 from Susquenita High School. She worked for many organizations including Musslemans, Hills, United Telephone Co., Jack Gaughen Realtor and most recently Coldwell Banker. In her spare time, Susan enjoyed going to the casino, working in her flower garden and traveling to the Caribbean.

Susan is survived by her husband of 38 years, Owen A. Kennedy of Gardners; son, Shawn (Michele) Hartzell of Erie, PA; daughter, Michelle (Doug) Smith of Millerstown, PA; two sisters, Debbie (Jody) Drew of Iowa and Cindy (George) Barrick of Duncannon, PA; six grandchildren and one great-grandson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Harvey Liddick, Jr.

Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home, Inc., 111 South Main St., Bendersville. Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, September 23 at Mt Olivet United Christ Church, 265 Two Churches Rd., East Berlin, PA with Reverend Julia A. Beall officiating. A Private Family Viewing will take place from 9:00 - 9:30 AM. Interment will be in Mt. Olivet Church Cemetery.

Friends may express online condolences at www.DuganFH.com.