Susan Johnston Banks (nee Susan Symes Johnston) died in Carlisle, PA., on April 13, 2020. She was 79.

Susan was born November 8, 1940 in Mount Vernon, N.Y. to loving parents Frederick Symes Johnston, Jr. and Frances Hope (Morgan) Johnston of Pelham, N.Y. She attended public school in Pelham and graduated in 1962 from Duke University as a member of Phi Beta Kappa with a degree in English.

She was married on September 5, 1964 at Huguenot Memorial Church in Pelham, N.Y. to Charles Green Banks, Jr., son of Charles and Martha (Siggelkow) Banks. The two remained happily married for more than 55 years until her passing.

Following some devoted quality time as a stay-at-home mother to her two children, first in Bronxville and then Chappaqua, N.Y., Susan began a career as a library clerk at the Chappaqua Public Library. After she and Chuck relocated to Katonah, N.Y., she went on to earn an advanced degree in library science from SUNY Albany in 1989, after which she took up a professional role as a reference librarian for the Chappaqua, Katonah and Scarsdale Public Libraries. In Westchester County, she was a member of the Church of St. Mary the Virgin in Chappaqua and later St. Matthew's Church in Bedford. In Chappaqua and Bedford, she also joined Chuck in getting involved in the excitement of local politics.