Steven T. Julias Jr., 42, of Shippensburg, PA passed away on Sunday, July 19, 2020 at his residence. He was born May 30, 1978 in Carlisle to Steven Tom and Claire Adele (Ott) Julias Sr.

Steven was a graduate of Cumberland Valley High School, Class of 1996. He served in the U. S. Army reserves as a field medic and worked as a chef. Steven will be truly missed by family and friends.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his brother, Daniel Steven Julias and wife, Beverly, of Carlisle and niece and nephew, Ethan Daniel Julias and Amanda Marie Corrao, both of Carlisle.

Services were held privately at the convenience of the family.

