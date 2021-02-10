Steven (Steve) R. Irwin, 69, of Dauphin PA passed away on Saturday, February 6, 2021. Steve was born in Harrisburg on June 18, 1951, the son of William J. Irwin and Geraldine M. (Schreadley) Irwin of Stony Creek Valley. He resided in Dauphin, PA, where he, his friends, and family built his forever home. He was the widower of Sheila L.(Strohm) Irwin. Steve is lovingly remembered by his children, Lisa M. Irwin and Kyle S. Irwin of Dauphin, PA. Steve is survived by his sisters and brothers, Jeanne E. Irwin, William R. Irwin, Michael C. Irwin, and Jennifer E. Irwin Butch. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Dillon M. Becker and Megan E. (Becker) Dembi and a great-grandchild, Payton R. Becker. A 1969 Central Dauphin High School graduate, Steve went on to complete his electrical apprenticeship and became one of the most respected electricians in the area. He was a member of IBEW 143 in Harrisburg, PA. In 1993, Steve formed his own company called I.E.T. Inc. which handled commercial high-voltage electrical testing for area businesses and hospital/health systems. Steve was an avid deer hunter, fisherman, and race car fan. He enjoyed watching western movies and had passion for fixing old radios and electronics. A graveside service will be held Friday, February 12th at 2 p.m.at Dauphin Cemetery on Floral Lane in Dauphin. In lieu of any flowers for the family, memorial donations can be sent to Caitlin's Smiles 3303 N. 6th St., Harrisburg, PA 17110. Donations can also be made online at www.Caitlins-smiles.org