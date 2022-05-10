Steven L. Krom

Sergeant First Class (Retired) Steven Loren Krom, 74, of Carlisle, passed away Thursday, May 5, 2022, at his home. Born August 31, 1947, in Richmond, Indiana, he was the son of the late Marvin and Phyllis Griggs Krom. He retired from the US Army in 1986 and from the Department of Defense, Civil Service, Carlisle Barracks, in February 2003. Steven is a veteran of the Vietnam War and Desert Storm. He is survived by his wife: Naomi K. Krom, of Carlisle; his daughters: Charlotte L. Perez, of California, Teresa I. Krom, of New Jersey, Laurie K. Mellott and Alison E. Krom, both of Carlisle and Donna Betz, of Virginia; his sons: Robert R. Krom, of North Carolina, James Krom, of Minnesota, his 15 grandchildren and four great grandchildren. Steven was predeceased by his son: Lonnie McKillip, Sr. Steven loved fishing, model trains, RC airplanes and decorating for the holidays, especially the Christmas Tree on I-81. He also collected bald eagle figurines and plates. He was a member of the US Army War College Chapel and the American Legion Post #109, Mechanicsburg. Relatives and friends are invited to his funeral service, followed by full military honors, 2 p.m. Thursday, May 12, 2022, at Hoffman Funeral Home & Crematory, 2020 W. Trindle Road, Carlisle, with Pastor Wayne Wheeler officiating. The family will greet guests after 1 p.m. prior to the service. Interment will be private.