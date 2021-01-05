Steven J. Phillips

Steven J. "Steve" Phillips, age 74 of Carlisle died at home on Saturday, January 2, 2021. He was born in Harrisburg, PA on December 20, 1946 to Fred W. Phillips of Dalmatia, PA, and the late Lauraetta Moore Phillips.

Steve had been employed by the Kinney Shoe Company for over 30 years as one of their office managers. He had also worked in the District Office of the Eastern PA District of the Christian and Missionary Alliance. Steve then worked in the business office for the Carlisle Area School District where he finally retired. He received an associates degree from HACC and then his bachelors degree in Social Sciences from Trinity University in Deerfield, IL.

He is survived by his wife, Judith Santarsiero Phillips of Carlisle, son, Aaron D. Faulls and a daughter Meredith L. Rarick (husband Tim) both of Carlisle, a brother Randy Phillips (wife Connie) of Dalmatia, PA and his grandchildren, Trevor Nathan and Izzy Lynne Faulls.

Services will be private and held at the convenience of his family. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in Steven's name may be made to the Immanuel Alliance Church, 800 S. Market St., Mechanicsburg, PA 17055.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 West Trindle Rd. Carlisle, PA 17013.

