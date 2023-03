Steven E. Kuhn, 62, of Carlisle, husband to Kelly (Peffer) Kuhn, passed away on Tuesday, February 28, 2023. A visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, March 6, 2023, followed by a memorial service at 11:00 a.m. in the Ewing Brothers Funeral Home, 630 S. Hanover St., Carlisle. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family to help with expenses. Visit www.EwingBrothers.com for a complete obituary.